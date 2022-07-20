Vlogger's Mind Blown When Discovering Most ‘Efficient Way’ To Cut An Orange

It’s hard to believe that each week, a new video of something so simple can go viral and blow our minds. Well, welcome to week 29! Food blogger Anna Antonje has amassed over 25-million views on TikTok, when she discovered a new way to cut and eat an orange.

Surely you just cut it into wedges like you’re a soccer Mum on half time oranges duty. Nope! Brace yourself.

In the video, Anna watched another video or a women cutting an orange in half, and then mango style, pushing it from behind, inverting the orange, meaning you can just pop bite size pieces straight into your mouth.

No more orange drippy juice all over your mits!

Excited to try it, Anna give it a crack, sure enough, it works! Watch the full video here.