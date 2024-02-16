The Project

Vladimir Putin Tells Russians To Have At Least Three Kids To Ensure 'Ethnic Survival'

Russian families must produce at least two children for the sake of the nation's ethnic survival, and three or more if it is to develop and thrive, President Vladimir Putin says.

Russia has suffered heavy but undisclosed casualties since launching its war in Ukraine nearly two years ago, and hundreds of thousands of people have fled the country out of opposition to the conflict or fear of being called up to fight.

Putin told employees at a tank factory in the Urals region that two children per family was the minimum number if the peoples of Russia were to preserve their identities.

"If we want to survive as an ethnic group - well, or as ethnic groups inhabiting Russia - there must be at least two children," he said.

If each family had just one child, the population would shrink.

"And in order to expand and develop, you need at least three children," he said.

Putin declares himself a supporter of "traditional values" based on family, nation and the Orthodox Christian faith. 

In the course of his 24 years in power, the country has severely restricted expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity and banned the "LGBT movement" as "extremist".

Russia suffered two decades of gradual population decline following the collapse of the Soviet Union, exacerbated by chronic problems such as alcoholism.

The Project with AAP

