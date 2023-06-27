Vladimir Putin Says "Russia's Enemies" Are To Blame For Rebellion Attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation for its unity in his first public appearance since the Wagner group's attempted coup over the weekend.

Putin blamed "Russia's enemies" for the attempted coup and said they "miscalculated".

The president also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into "bloodshed".

"From the very beginning of the events, steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed," Putin said.

"Time was needed, among other things, to give those who had made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to realise that their actions were firmly rejected by society and that the adventure in which they had been involved had tragic and destructive consequences for Russia and for our state."

The unexpected public appearance came just hours after the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, issued a defiant 11-minute statement defending the uprising.

"We didn't have the goal of toppling the existing regime, which is lawfully elected, as we have said many times," Prigozhin said in his first statement since 6.30pm on Saturday.

"Our decision to turn around came from two important factors. The first was that we did not want to spill Russian blood. The second, we were marching to demonstrate our protest, not to unseat the government."