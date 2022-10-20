Vladimir Putin Orders Martial Law In Annexed Areas, As Ukrainian Forces Continue Fight Back

Images of people using boats to flee the strategic southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus on the Dnipro river as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.

The Russian-installed chief of Kherson - one of four Ukrainian regions unilaterally claimed by Moscow where Putin declared martial law on Wednesday - said about 50,000-60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days.

"The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," Vladimir Saldo, the official, told state TV on Wednesday. "Where the military operates, there is no place for civilians."

Kherson is arguably the most strategically important of the annexed regions. It controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the 2200-kilometre-long river that bisects Ukraine.

Staff at Kherson's Russian-backed administration were also being relocated to the eastern side of the Dnipro, Saldo said, although he said Russia had the resources to hold the city and even counterattack if necessary. Russian forces near Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 kilometres in the past few weeks.

Eight months after being invaded, Ukraine is pressing major counteroffensives in the east and south to try to take as much territory as it can before winter.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure this week in what Ukraine and the West call a campaign to intimidate civilians before the cold winter.

On Thursday, electricity supply will be restricted nationwide between 7am and 11pm, government officials and the grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Street lighting in cities would be limited, a presidential aide said on Telegram, adding that if electricity use was not minimised, there would be temporary blackouts.

While limited to Thursday, "we do not exclude that with the onset of a cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently", Ukrenergo said.

Russia had destroyed three Ukrainian energy facilities in the past 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his Wednesday night video address.

A Russian missile strike hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the region's governor said.

Zelenskiy, who has said a third of his country's power stations have been hit by Russian strikes, discussed security at power supply plants with senior officials.

In televised remarks to his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia's regional governors and ordered the creation of a co-ordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to support his "special military operation".

He said the "entire system of state administration" must be geared to back up the Ukraine effort.

It was unclear what the immediate impact of Putin's declaration of martial law would be, beyond much tighter security measures in Kherson and the other regions.

But Ukraine, which along with the West does not recognise Moscow's self-styled annexations, derided the move. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called it "a pseudo-legalisation of (the) looting of Ukrainians' property".

"This does not change anything for Ukraine: we continue the liberation and deoccupation of our territories," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden said Putin had found himself in a difficult position and his only tool was to brutalise Ukrainian civilians. The US State Department said it was no surprise that Russia was resorting to "desperate tactics".

The Kremlin placed a nuclear umbrella over the regions it says it has annexed, among nuclear threats which Britain's chief of defence staff Tony Radakin said signalled desperation.

"It is a sign of weakness, which is precisely why the international community needs to remain strong and united," Radakin said during a speech.