Vladimir Putin Makes Fun of Boris Johnson’s Weight Following G7 Muscle Comments

Making fun of Boris Johnson might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but the man is so deliberately goofy looking that even the kindest of souls have seen a photo of BoJo’s mussy hair and smiled. There is nobody who could take away the joy of joshing about Boris. Well, there is one man. Vladimir Putin has taken his own potshot at the British PM’s looks, and it’s suddenly not as fun anymore.

Earlier in the week, at the G7 meet-up, Johnson made a gag and suggested that he and the other G7 leaders could take off their clothes to “show that we’re tougher than Putin”, which is the sort of gag that would absolutely crack up somebody like Germany’s Olaf Scholz. Boris added they could “show our pecs”. Biden was probably falling over himself laughing at a line like that.

Justin Trudeau got in on the laffs and said that all the Western leaders should take on Putin’s photoshoots by doing some “bare-chest horseback riding display” of their own. You type a roast like that in the G7 group chat, and all those world leaders are 100% writing back “rofl” because they would be rofl-ing.

Vladimir Putin, unsurprisingly, did not take this ribbing well. He addressed reporters and said that “I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed above or below the waist. But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.” And this might be the only time we ever agree with Vladimir Putin. But it’s still the response of a man with no sense of humour.

If he was a content creator he would label this next response ‘Putin Destroys G7 Leaders’ because he added that if they wanted to look good without a shirt on it would be “necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.” You sure showed them, Vladimir. That’s why you are the roast master. Thanks for taking all of the fun out of making fun of Boris Johnson.