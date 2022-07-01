The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vladimir Putin Makes Fun of Boris Johnson’s Weight Following G7 Muscle Comments

Vladimir Putin Makes Fun of Boris Johnson’s Weight Following G7 Muscle Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at Boris Johnson, making fun of his weight, following the G7 muscle comments.

Making fun of Boris Johnson might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but the man is so deliberately goofy looking that even the kindest of souls have seen a photo of BoJo’s mussy hair and smiled. There is nobody who could take away the joy of joshing about Boris. Well, there is one man. Vladimir Putin has taken his own potshot at the British PM’s looks, and it’s suddenly not as fun anymore.

Earlier in the week, at the G7 meet-up, Johnson made a gag and suggested that he and the other G7 leaders could take off their clothes to “show that we’re tougher than Putin”, which is the sort of gag that would absolutely crack up somebody like Germany’s Olaf Scholz. Boris added they could “show our pecs”. Biden was probably falling over himself laughing at a line like that.

Justin Trudeau got in on the laffs and said that all the Western leaders should take on Putin’s photoshoots by doing some “bare-chest horseback riding display” of their own. You type a roast like that in the G7 group chat, and all those world leaders are 100% writing back “rofl” because they would be rofl-ing.

Vladimir Putin, unsurprisingly, did not take this ribbing well. He addressed reporters and said that “I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed above or below the waist. But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.” And this might be the only time we ever agree with Vladimir Putin. But it’s still the response of a man with no sense of humour.

If he was a content creator he would label this next response ‘Putin Destroys G7 Leaders’ because he added that if they wanted to look good without a shirt on it would be “necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.” You sure showed them, Vladimir. That’s why you are the roast master. Thanks for taking all of the fun out of making fun of Boris Johnson.

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity
NEXT STORY

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.
Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Nick Kyrgios has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas soft after the vanquished Greek accused the Australian of being a bully and possessing an "evil side" in a bitter postscript to the pair's explosive third-round Wimbledon clash.
Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as authorities urge people to remain vigilant against the disease.