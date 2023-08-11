Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches First Space Tourism Flight

For the first time ever, a mother and daughter duo flew into space after winning a coveted place in the prize draw.

Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her 18-year-old daughter Anastatia Mayers were joined by 80-year-old Jon Goodwin for the trip.

Goodwin became the first Olympian and only the second person with Parkinson’s to go into space.

He secured his seat as the company’s first paying customer, after buying a $250,000 USD ($381.426 AUD) ticket.

The mothership VMS Eve took off from New Mexico on Thursday.

After reaching 44,500 feet, VSS Unity was released and passengers were given the all-clear to unbuckle.

The passengers enjoyed zero gravity for a few minutes while observing the curvature of the Earth and the back of space.

In June, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic successfully completed the company’s first commercial spaceflight.

On Thursday, the company will complete their first private astronaut mission called Galactic 02.

Branson intends to offer monthly trips to customers on its winged space plane.