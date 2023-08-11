The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches First Space Tourism Flight

Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches First Space Tourism Flight

Virgin Galactic has launched its first space tourism flight, successfully sending three passengers to the edge of space.

For the first time ever, a mother and daughter duo flew into space after winning a coveted place in the prize draw.

Keisha Schahaff, 46,  and her 18-year-old daughter Anastatia Mayers were joined by 80-year-old Jon Goodwin for the trip.

Goodwin became the first Olympian and only the second person with Parkinson’s to go into space.

He secured his seat as the company’s first paying customer, after buying a $250,000 USD ($381.426 AUD) ticket. 

The mothership VMS Eve took off from New Mexico on Thursday.

After reaching 44,500 feet, VSS Unity was released and passengers were given the all-clear to unbuckle. 

The passengers enjoyed zero gravity for a few minutes while observing the curvature of the Earth and the back of space.

In June, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic successfully completed the company’s first commercial spaceflight.

On Thursday, the company will complete their first private astronaut mission called Galactic 02. 

Branson intends to offer monthly trips to customers on its winged space plane.

Death Toll In Wildfires On Hawaiian Island Of Maui Continue To Rise
NEXT STORY

Death Toll In Wildfires On Hawaiian Island Of Maui Continue To Rise

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Death Toll In Wildfires On Hawaiian Island Of Maui Continue To Rise

    Death Toll In Wildfires On Hawaiian Island Of Maui Continue To Rise

    The death toll from a wildfire that has turned the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island into smouldering ruins has risen to 53.
    Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of The U.S. Open Due To Injury

    Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of The U.S. Open Due To Injury

    Nick Kyrgios has completed his own miserable 2023 'grand slam', having been forced to pull out of the US Open, the fourth major that he's had to miss in his injury-wrecked season.
    Dozens Dead After Devastating Fires On Maui

    Dozens Dead After Devastating Fires On Maui

    Wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui Island have resulted in the death of 36 people with dozens injured.
    Statement From Minister Shannon Fentiman

    Statement From Minister Shannon Fentiman

    Statement From Minister Shannon Fentiman
    Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date

    Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date

    Taylor Swift has announced that she will re-record 1989 and release it on October 27.