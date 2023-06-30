The Project

Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Space Flight And Lands Safely Back On Earth

The flight took place on Thursday and is a huge milestone for space tourism and a long-awaited victory for billionaire founder Richard Branson after suffering years of setbacks.

Aboard the out-of-this-world flight were two Italian air force colonels and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy, as well as a Virgin Galactic instructor and two Virgin pilots.

As the crew left the earth’s atmosphere, they experienced a few moments of weightlessness, flew the Italian flag, and glided to their final destination in El Paso, Texas upon re-entry.

The airline has sold around 800 tickets at the cost of up to $680,000AUD per person.

But it’s not all costly tourism for the rich; there were scientific studies undertaken on the expedition too. As The Guardian reports, “One of the astronauts wore a special suit that measured biometric data and physiological responses. Another conducted tests using sensors to track heart rate, brain function and other metrics while in microgravity. A third experiment assessed how certain liquids and solids mix in that environment.”

“This flight showcases our distinctive spaceflight system, which allows researchers to fly with their experiments, and our capacity to offer regular access to space for the science and technology community,” Virgin Galactic’s vice-president of government affairs and research operations said during the livestream of the launch.

Seems to be a growing trend now where billionaires are spending huge amounts of money on extreme voyages. Makes you wonder if Elon and Zuck are gonna end up fighting here or on the moon. Nothing would surprise me anymore.

Australian Cat Reunited With Its Owner 9 Months Later In Scotland

    A family who lost their cat nine months ago received the most purfect news that they would be reunited with their feline family member.
