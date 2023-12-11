Virgin Australia Workers Captured Giving Golfing Lessons On The Tarmac

The co-workers were seen standing beneath the wing of a plane at Melbourne airport, where they seemingly took turns taking swings with imaginary golf clubs.

One of the men even took to instructing the other, correcting his proper stance and form.

A video of the “adorable” interaction was shared on TikTok by passenger Kaylee Ann, and quickly garnered the attention of heartwarmed viewers.

Many called the golfing lesson “cute” and “wholesome”, with one viewer saying “boys are so adorable sometimes, just doing boy things.”

Others made jokes about this being the real reason behind bags taking so long or flights are being delayed.