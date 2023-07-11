The Project

Virgin Australia Takes Teddy Bear On An Adventure To Reunite It With His Little Friend

A teddy bear left on a Virgin Australia flight has been reunited with his best friend after going on a little adventure.

Virgin Australia posted photos of the bear around a plane after it had been left behind on a flight to Perth.

“We’re sure there’s a beary upset little one at home missing their furry friend,” it said. 

“If you’ve [flown] into Perth recently and seem to have lost one of your pack while travelling, this cuddly [bear] has been on quite the adventure and is ready for a snuggle with its best friend.”

The cute photos showed the bear in the cockpit, strapped into a seat and staring out the window.

The power of social media reunited this little bear with his little friend, with the airline confirming a few hours later his home had been found.

“The update you’ve all been waiting for! Meet Harry, Teddy’s beary happy little owner,” Virgin Australia said.

“We’re sure Teddy will be getting lots of snuggles tonight.”

Image: Virgin Australia

Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom

