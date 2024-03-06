The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Virgin Australia Set To Allow Small Cats & Dogs On-Board Their Planes

Virgin Australia Set To Allow Small Cats & Dogs On-Board Their Planes

Passengers could bring their pets onboard flights in an Australian-first push from one of the nation's biggest airlines.

Virgin Australia wants to allow small cats and dogs in the cabin under strict conditions.

Animals would not be allowed to roam around the plane or sit on passengers' laps, instead they would have to stay in an airline-approved pet carrier under the seat in front of their owner.

Only passengers in certain rows would be allowed to bring their furry friend onboard and they would have to pay for the service.

The airline has not revealed details of the plan including how much it would cost but hopes the change will happen within 12 months, once it is ticked off by regulators.

Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the arrangement worked well overseas, as pets are commonly allowed on flights in North America.

"Overwhelmingly, our guests tell us they want to travel with their pets and we are now on a journey to make that a reality," she said.

Melbourne Airport chief executive Lorie Argus expects the plan to be popular with passengers.

He said pets would have to stay inside pet carriers at all times in the airport.

There would be no changes to existing arrangements for approved service animals and passengers travelling with animals could still pay for them to be transported as cargo.

Sam Kerr Allegedly Called London Police Officer A 'White Bastard'
NEXT STORY

Sam Kerr Allegedly Called London Police Officer A 'White Bastard'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sam Kerr Allegedly Called London Police Officer A 'White Bastard'

Sam Kerr Allegedly Called London Police Officer A 'White Bastard'

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been told she has the "full support" of English champions Chelsea as her club manager Emma Hayes talked of the "difficult time" being faced by the Australian soccer great.
Greens Want The Government To Build 360,000 Homes To Fix The Housing Crisis

Greens Want The Government To Build 360,000 Homes To Fix The Housing Crisis

It’s the heated topic shaping up to be the battleground of the next federal election.
Biden V Trump Likely After Millions Turn Out To Vote In Super Tuesday Primaries

Biden V Trump Likely After Millions Turn Out To Vote In Super Tuesday Primaries

In the U.S., it has just been Super Tuesday, with millions of Americans taking one massive leap towards who they’ll be choosing as their next President… and somehow Taylor Swift is involved.
Experts Reveal The Foods To Avoid Before Bedtime For A Good Night’s Sleep

Experts Reveal The Foods To Avoid Before Bedtime For A Good Night’s Sleep

We all know to avoid caffeine before bedtime, but there are some foods that we should avoid in the evening if we want a good night’s sleep.
Adorable Grandmas Melts Everyone’s Heart After They Were Flower Girls For Their Grandkids

Adorable Grandmas Melts Everyone’s Heart After They Were Flower Girls For Their Grandkids

Two adorable grandmas have left the internet sobbing after they were flower girls for their grandchildren’s wedding.