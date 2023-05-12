Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

That feeling we all have when we board a plane — you know the one that’s somehow become normalised over the years — that dreaded concern of, “I hope they don’t lose my bags.”

Well, that’s being dealt with by Virgin Australia by way of an app that allows you to track your baggage from your phone.

Which, I guess means that once you are airborne, if the app doesn’t show you that your bags are a few feet below you bad travelling at the same speed as you, then it’s too late. You’re on the plane; your bags aren’t. But at least you know for sure?

Worth noting as well that if you’re unable to use your phone on the plane, as is often the case, the app is only going to tell you that your bags aren’t with you when you reach the airport. Which is generally when non-app users would find out too.

Oh, I’m not really selling it, am I? Look, I think it’s great, I do.

However, much is being spent on developing such an app is definitely money well spent and not funds that could be redirected to the people whose job it is to put the bags on the plane in the first place.