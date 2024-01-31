Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

The tracking technology was an Australian airline first when it was introduced last year for select domestic routes, and has since been ​​used approximately 1.3 million times by Australian travellers.

Available through the free Virgin Australia app, the tracking technology uses push notifications to alert passengers when their bag is checked in, loaded onto the aircraft and arrived at the baggage carousel.

The expansion is a part of the airline's more than $400 million investment in digital innovation, technology, and customer experience initiatives.

“Australians find comfort in the ability to track food deliveries, postal deliveries, technology, even their heart rate, all via apps, and it made sense for travellers to be able to do the same thing when flying Virgin Australia,”said Virgin Australia Chief Customer & Digital Officer Paul Jones.

“By further enhancing our Australian-first baggage tracking technology to include all international services and additional notifications, we are giving guests the peace of mind to know where their baggage is at every step of the journey.”