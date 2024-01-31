The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

Virgin Australia has expanded their baggage tracking tool across its entire domestic and international network.

The tracking technology was an Australian airline first when it was introduced last year for select domestic routes, and has since been ​​used approximately 1.3 million times by Australian travellers. 

Available through the free Virgin Australia app, the tracking technology uses push notifications to alert passengers when their bag is checked in, loaded onto the aircraft and arrived at the baggage carousel. 

The expansion is a part of the airline's more than $400 million investment in digital innovation, technology, and customer experience initiatives.

“Australians find comfort in the ability to track food deliveries, postal deliveries, technology, even their heart rate, all via apps, and it made sense for travellers to be able to do the same thing when flying Virgin Australia,”said Virgin Australia Chief Customer & Digital Officer Paul Jones.

“By further enhancing our Australian-first baggage tracking technology to include all international services and additional notifications, we are giving guests the peace of mind to know where their baggage is at every step of the journey.”

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania
NEXT STORY

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Drivers have praised the innovative parking bays at Glebe Hill shopping centre in Tasmania, with double line markings on the ground allowing for extra space to open car doors.
Universal Music Group Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok After Failed Deal

Universal Music Group Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok After Failed Deal

Universal Music Group, the company in charge of the music from the likes of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, is threatening to pull their catalogue from TikTok after they failed to agree on new terms over royalty payments.
Renter Slammed For Asking Housemates To Cover His Share Of Bills While He Takes Three-Month Holiday

Renter Slammed For Asking Housemates To Cover His Share Of Bills While He Takes Three-Month Holiday

A renter has drawn the ire of his housemates after asking them to cover the water, gas, and electricity bills while he takes a three-month holiday.
Researchers Discover That Our Favourite Aussie Foods Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers Discover That Our Favourite Aussie Foods Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists have discovered a possible link between Alzheimer’s disease and some of our favourite Aussie foods like burgers, meat pies and sausages.
Brisbane High School Considers Scheduling Exams Around Taylor Swift Concerts

Brisbane High School Considers Scheduling Exams Around Taylor Swift Concerts

A Brisbane high school is considering scheduling its Year 12 exams around Taylor Swift’s Sydney and Melbourne shows to accommodate students travelling interstate for the Eras Tour.