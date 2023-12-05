The Project

Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

The holiday travel plans of thousands of Australians are in jeopardy after Virgin Australia Cabin Crew voted overwhelmingly for strike action over the Christmas travel period.

More than 98% of Virgin Australia cabin crew who belong to the Flight Attendants Association of Australia (FAAA) have voted for a series of 24-hour stoppages in the lead up to Christmas. 

The workers are asking for better pay, working conditions and work benefits and are set to take industrial action, depending on the outcome of an upcoming negotiation meeting. 

Transport Workers Union National Secretary Michael Kaine said the strike was a “last resort”. 

“Protected industrial action is always a last resort, but after three difficult years of wage freezes and punishing rosters to see Virgin roar back to profit, this vote shows that workers have reached the end of their tether.”

“No one wants to see exhausted cabin crew servicing planes. Workers need reasonable rosters, decent hours, better work-life balance, and crucial job security guarantees.” 

A Virgin spokesman said the unions have declined an offer worth $50 million over three years, offering a base salary increase of at least 15 per cent, and instead called for an increase of 29 per cent. 

Teri O’Toole, Federal secretary of the FAAA, called the action “unprecedented” and that it “demonstrates that Virgin Cabin crew have had enough of looking after the passengers like they are family and being treated like slaves by their current management”.

In response to the airlines latest offer, Ms O’Toole said it “will not lift Cabin crew wages above poverty rates.”

“Virgin needs to show they value and fairly remunerate their staff and are willing to address the systemic issues that cause burnout and exhaustion at work,” Ms O’Toole said. 

“There has been a rise in near miss events due to fatigue, where an accident could cause serious injury”.

