Virgin Australia Baggage Handler Caught In Kind Act Comforting A Travelling Pooch

However, a recent viral video has shown that some airport workers go above and beyond to ensure the comfort of our fur babies.

This happened during a recent Virgin Australia flight, where a traveller from Queensland had her dog, Daphne, accompany her for the first time. Daphne was visibly stressed as she waited to get loaded onto the plane. A kind-hearted baggage handler took notice and went out of their way to comfort the anxious pup.

A video of the heartwarming interaction shared on TikTok showed the airport worker kneeling beside Daphne's crate and comforting her with some reassuring words amidst the noise and chaos of the airport. Eventually, Daphne is shown being loaded gently onto the plane.

This simple act of kindness didn't go unnoticed. Viewers were quick to praise the airline staff member for their empathy towards the stressed-out, four-legged traveller. One user wrote; "This is so beautiful, all the love and respect for people like this!"

Amongst the comments, anecdotes surfaced, highlighting similar instances of airline employees going the extra mile to ensure the well-being of animals during potentially stressful travel.

As for the woman who originally posted the video, she described the baggage handlers as "my heroes" for helping Daphne relax before her very first flight.