Virgin Atlantic Scrap Gender Specific Uniform Code, Allowing Staff To Choose What They Wear

The airline announced the new gender identity policy last night, allowing staff to wear whatever uniform they feel most comfortable in, regardless of gender.

All staff will now be given a choice between Virgin's red uniform – usually a jacket and a skirt – or its burgundy uniform – a blazer, tie, and pants.

"It's so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work," Virgin Atlantic's Chief Commercial Officer Juha Järvinen said in a press release.

"It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns."

Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, was brought on to help promote the new policy, which she expresses just how important it was to her personally.

"People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are," Visage said.