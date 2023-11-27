Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

The flight is funded by £1 million of taxpayers' money, and it’s hoped the flight will demonstrate that a green future for aviation is possible.

The flight's carbon footprint will be 70% below that of the usual jet-fueled plane.

There will be a further £53 million invested in SAF, with nine different projects being funded in the UK.

The UK’s Department of Transport believes this will make “guilt-free flying a reality.” Hopefully, it doesn’t mean there will be less oil to fry donuts.

However, there are sceptics; not everyone is confident that this will mean carbon-free planes in the sky.

Cait Hewitt, the Policy Director at the Aviation Environment Federation, told The Guardian that the federation “had already started to feel increasingly uneasy about the claims being made for SAF, even while the official modelling gave it a much more modest role and leading scientists were expressing deep scepticism.”

So, will we still be able to fly in the sky without making climate change worse? Only time will tell - but don’t be surprised if the price of fried chicken goes up.