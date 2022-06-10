Viral Wedding Video Shows The Hilarious First Drink Vs Last Drink Of The Guests

Weddings are always a fun celebration, where plenty of drinks are had. In a hilariously viral Tik Tok video, guests were filmed on their first drink of the day before it cuts to their last of the evening.

Some guests held themselves better than others, but not by much!

The guests introduced themselves, saying their name and that it was their first drink of the day. By the end of the night, they were to do the same, but a lot struggled to say their own name.

Of course, the Bride was not excluded from the fun. With her crisp white dress, she says, “Hi, I’m the Bride, and this is my first drink”.

Fast forward to the end of the evening, the Bride, struggling to stand, her husband’s tie around her neck, the crisp white dress with drink all down the front, manages to wrap up the evening, but only just!

Watch the full, hilarious video here