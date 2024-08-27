Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

Icelandic social media influencers began spruiking a salad recipe seemingly devised by Logan Moffit, who is also known as the cucumber guy, of grated cucumbers, sesame oil, garlic, rice vinegar and chili oil.

Iceland’s farmers association, the Horticulturists' Sales Company (SFG), told BBC News that they have been unable to keep up with the spike in demand.

The Ontario-based creator, who has over 5.6 million followers on TikTok, shot to popularity following his cucumber salad concoction.

“Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber,” Moffitt says in many of his videos.

Some experts believe there are other factors that have contributed to the cucumber shortage.

Marketing director for the Horticulturists’ Sales Company, Kristín Linda Sveinsdóttir, told BBC that it is likely due to multiple factors, including kids heading back to school, the viral TikTok recipe and farmers replacing cucumber plants at the end of the season.

“Everything is happening at the same time,” she said, noting that if the trend had picked up any earlier online, “when the [cucumber] production was in full blast,” there would have been a negligible difference in sales.

“This is the first time we have experienced something like this,” she added.