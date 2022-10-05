Viral Image Shows Anonymous Iranian School Girls Protest Iran's Mandatory Hijab Law

Schoolgirls in Iran removed their compulsory hijab and showed their middle fingers at portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

It follows as people across Iran are protesting for civil rights, in particular, women's rights.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, fell into a coma hours after being detained by morality police on 13 September in Tehran.

She was in police custody for allegedly breaking the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf.

She died three days later.

Her family allege officers beat her head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles.

The police have said there is no evidence of any mistreatment and that she suffered "sudden heart failure".

Women have led the protests that began after Ms Amini's funeral, waving their headscarves in the air or setting them on fire to chants of "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran's supreme leader has blamed the US and Israel for the protests sweeping the country following the death of a woman whilst in police custody.

In his first public comments on the unrest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "riots" had been "engineered" by Iran's arch-enemies and their allies.

The protests are the biggest challenge to his rule for a decade, and he urged security forces to be ready for more.