Viral Fake Proposal Trend Has People Fired Up

The scene is set; in a romantic location; the boyfriend stops walking, bends down on one knee and proceeds to… tie his laces.

It’s the new viral trend on Tik Tok, and opinion is split on whether it is funny or not.

Fake proposals are flooding the internet and people are finding hard to see the funny side of them.

Darren Clegg, one of the perpetrators of the trend, has admitted he has done this so many times that he is now worried that when he proposes to his girlfriend for real, she won’t believe it.

But don’t worry, Darren, if you keep doing it as a joke; she won’t be around long enough to do it for real.

In response to this, one TikTok user commented, “I hope she realises she’s a 100/10 and he’s mid and moves on.”

“If my partner did this, we would be done,” one woman commented on a video.

“I would be sick if I dated someone who thought this was okay,” said another.

“The fact these boys think this is ok is a huge red flag,” another said.

But after spending far too long watching these videos, I see there is one flaw in all of them; none of them are doing it to get free stuff!

No Champagne, no business class, no free dessert. It is all for Tik Tok clout, and while that may get the dopamine flowing, it won’t feel as good as being two glasses of bubbles down sitting in business class.