Violent Fans Could Face Lifetime Bans Under Crackdown By Multiple Sporting Codes

Violent fans and spectators could cop a lifetime ban from multiple sporting codes under a sweeping crackdown by the New South Wales Government to stamp out bad behaviour.

It comes after an alleged assault of soccer referee Khodr Yaghi in Sydney earlier this month.

The ban will extend across all levels and leagues, and sporting codes.

“We will also be looking at stopping individuals who are violent in community sports centres from attending Government venues - if you are abusive at the under 12s, we won’t be letting you into the A-League,” said NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper.

Khodr Yaghi, the referee that sparked the change, told The Project his injuries are still painful after suffering a broken jaw and losing four teeth.

“In the last two days, I’ve been having nightmares, and I didn’t know this was going to come, another problem,” he said.

“I’m going to be on an eight-week liquid diet with a straw; the swallowing is very hard.”

Yaghi was also told he could suffer from permanent loss of feeling in the front of his mouth.

Yaghi wants to work on educating officials on the field about their rights so they can determine if they feel safe having certain people in the stands.

“Plus, we need to stop those suspended players for violence, to coming back to the game at all,” he said.

“Because when they come to the game, they feel like they’ve been unfairly treated, so they come with negative thoughts, and this is when problems happen.”

