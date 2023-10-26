‘Vintage’ iPods Are Selling For Hundreds Of Dollars Which Means We Are All Super Old

The iPods have been refurbished by Retrospekt, who has updated the mp3 players with new batteries and 128GB of storage. They also come with original deadstock Apple sync cable and headphones.

The listing for the iPod mini describes the tech device as "the perfect blend of new millennium design with modern features."

The devices, which were groundbreaking at the time of release, used to sell for US$249 (AU$ 396) and only had 4GB of storage. The blue first-generation iPod minis sold out, going at US$199 (AU$316) each.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the launch of the devices coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the introduction of the first iPod on October 23, 2001.

Urban Outfitters are also selling the 4th generation iPod Colour for US$349 (AU$556) and 5th generation iPod Classics for US$349 (AU$556)

The listings have now disappeared, suggesting that they have all sold out.

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disbelief at the price of the quintessential 2000s mp3s.

"What circle of hell are we in that Urban Outfitters is selling iPod classics now," one person tweeted.

"Why is Urban Outfitters selling a 5th generation Apple iPod for $350 in 2023???" another wrote.

"An Urban Outfitters sponsored post for an iPod in 2023 makes me feel like I'm losing my mind," a third added.