Vintage Barbie Doll Collecting Skyrockets After Smash-Hit Movie But Experts Issue Caution

The new ‘Barbie’ movie has sparked a whole new slew of people who are interested in collecting vintage dolls. However, experts are warning newbie collectors to be careful of scammers trying to cash in on the trend.

Sydney Doll Club member, Lynda Wake, told ABC News that there has been a surge in interest in vintage dolls online.

“The Barbie movie has really had a very interesting effect on doll collecting.

“Recently I saw that a Barbie Number One had gone for in excess of $US 40,000 ($AU 61,000.)”

Barbie Number One is the original doll that was released in 1959, wearing the iconic black and white swimsuit. They originally retailed for $US 2.50. Wild.

It’s not even Barbie dolls that are seeing increased interest. Even Allan, “Ken’s buddy who could also fit into Ken’s clothes” is now in demand.

“Previously, [Allan] was a doll that was very much overlooked. People glanced sideways and said, ‘Oh he’s more Ken’s friend, they might have a bit of a relationship there’,” Wake explained.

“With Allan now, he’s the doll that everyone wants in their collection.”

Wake went on to say that there has been an influx of fake profiles and fake people advertising nonexistent products.

“It’s really important that you know what you are buying, and particularly be careful if you are buying online and you can’t touch and hold and feel the doll.”

"We used to have to wait for a doll fair to see whether we could have a doll and add that doll to our collection," she told ABC News.

"Then … [online shopping] came along, you put in Barbie and suddenly you've got 100,000 hits, so it's a very different marketplace."

So prospective collectors, please do your research before you drop a load of cash on a collectible doll.

Image: Warner Bros & Getty

Significant Percent Of U.S. Workers Believe Their Job Has No Purpose

