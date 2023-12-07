The Project

Viewers Raise $200,000 For UK Deal Or No Deal Contestant Who Has MND And Won $10

Viewers of the UK Deal or No Deal banded together to raise $200,000 for a contestant who revealed that he did not have long to live after he walked away from the game show with only $10.

Brad Wale, 29, left the audience in tears after he revealed that he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, which is a condition that causes weakness in the muscles which eventually leads to paralysis.

Wale was determined to win one of the top prizes as he had little money in his bank account, he told host Stephen Mulhern.

“Last year, things changed quite a lot for me really, I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease …” he said.

“I never cry when I talk about it normally … So the prognosis isn’t really that great.

“So I’d put it towards my bucket list, go and see different places around the world, and give my family and partner some money before … yeah.”

“Yeah, inevitably that’s how it goes. Don’t get me wrong, Stephen Hawking lived for 55 years – do you know what I mean? But the average is, like, a few years.”

Unfortunately, Wale chose not to take the Banker deal and only walked away with $10.

Social media users said that this was the “saddest ever” episode.

It only took a few days after the show aired for viewers to donate to a GoFundMe page and raise $200,000 to help Brad tick off things on his bucket list.

Talking to Good Morning Britain, Wale was moved by the generosity. “I just thought a few family members and friends would donate, to be honest. From last Thursday, the response I’ve had is something I can never put into words.

“I’m going to get upset now. From the bottom of my heart, it means the world, and I’ll never be able to say thank you enough. You’ll never understand how much it’s changed my life, so thank you.”

