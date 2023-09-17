Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows long lines for the portaloos at the Sydney Marathon.

The clip posted by @John33806700 shows a row of toilets under the Sydney Harbor bridge with scores of people lining up to do their business.

Another user @IamVivekbalaji posted a photo of the toilet chaos with the caption, “I thought of using my water bottle 😄.”

Despite the current heatwave the harbour city is experiencing, this did not stop a record number of runners competing.

Othmane El Goumri from Morocco was the winner of the men’s race, with Betsy Saina from the US (and formerly Kenya) the winner of the women’s race.

According to news.com.au Wayner Larden, the Marathon Race director put up extra drink and ice stations to help provide some relief to the runners dealing with scorching temperatures.

Wayne said in a statement, “The safety and wellbeing of our participants is our highest priority.”

“We are working closely with key stakeholders, including the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to ensure the highest safety standards are implemented.”

So if you live in Sydney, stay cool and maybe stay home - where you have a toilet you don’t need to line up for.