Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

It’s hard to believe this video was created by anyone living on this planet, but U.S. duo Matthew Tortoriello and Kevin Shippee made it.

They run the @twoguystakeonrealestate TikTok account, and everyone agrees, this is a very s*** take!

The video shows two characters, one a renter and one a landlord, asking for a tip. The landlord says, “So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who's on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home?”.

On call 24/7? Then why does it take them a year to fix a toilet?

The landlord adds, “I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal, I’m going to make sure gratuity is included in the rent. That’s a little tip I learnt from Two Guys Take On Real Estate”.

It’s unclear whether the video is satire, but no one is impressed by the duo suggesting people give their landlord more money.

“Gonna tell my landlord, he has to tip me 50 per cent for keeping his property safe and secured as bodyguard work is not free or expected,” one person sarcastically wrote.

Tenants and even real estate consultants have said that everything a landlord provides is already included in the rent.

Safe to say if your video message is WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE POOR LANDLORDS? You’re not going to get anyone on board.