The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

Renters have reacted with outrage to a “comic” TikTok about why they should tip their landlords.

It’s hard to believe this video was created by anyone living on this planet, but U.S. duo Matthew Tortoriello and Kevin Shippee made it.

They run the @twoguystakeonrealestate TikTok account, and everyone agrees, this is a very s*** take!

The video shows two characters, one a renter and one a landlord, asking for a tip. The landlord says, “So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who's on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home?”.

On call 24/7? Then why does it take them a year to fix a toilet?

The landlord adds, “I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal, I’m going to make sure gratuity is included in the rent. That’s a little tip I learnt from Two Guys Take On Real Estate”.

It’s unclear whether the video is satire, but no one is impressed by the duo suggesting people give their landlord more money.

“Gonna tell my landlord, he has to tip me 50 per cent for keeping his property safe and secured as bodyguard work is not free or expected,” one person sarcastically wrote.

Tenants and even real estate consultants have said that everything a landlord provides is already included in the rent.

Safe to say if your video message is WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE POOR LANDLORDS? You’re not going to get anyone on board.

Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs
NEXT STORY

Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

Advertisement

Related Articles

Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

Service station workers in Adelaide Hills were left stunned after a friendly koala visited the store and climbed up staff members' legs.
Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

Some Aussies have only just discovered how paprika is made and refuse to believe it's true.
Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

Residents in Perth have bombarded a car with enraged notes for parking in their “residents only” street.
Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

Snoop Dog has partied backstage after his Melbourne concert with Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe.
Making A Cuppa In The Office Could Be Bad For Your Health, Researchers Warn

Making A Cuppa In The Office Could Be Bad For Your Health, Researchers Warn

Escaping the office to make a cup of tea may harm your health because of dangerous bacteria lurking in the kitchen.