Victoria's First Pet Survey Shows Cavoodles Are The Most Popular Dogs

The Pet Census was held in July 2023 and received over 37,000 responses. Census data will help Animal Welfare Victoria to gain a better understanding on how to support pet owners.

The survey estimated that there are 4.3 million pets across the state, with the most popular pet being dogs, accounting for 41 per cent. This is followed by cats at 24 per cent.

The most popular dog breeds were cavoodle, labrador, greyhound, border collie and golden retriever.

Over half of dog owners acquired their pooch from a breeder, while only 10 per cent of cat owners bought their furry friend from a breeder. Other cat owners got their cats from either a rehoming facility or a rescue.

Victorian pet owners also spent an estimated $6.6 billion from 2022-2023 on their furry, finned or scaly friends.

The census also found that 98 per cent of pet owners attested to the benefits of pet ownership, with companionship and love ranking the highest at 79 per cent, followed by improved mental health and emotional support at 57 per cent.

But it's not just cats and dogs that people keep as pets. Data revealed that a diverse range of animals are found in Victorian homes, including 83,000 reptiles and amphibians and 43,000 insects and spiders.

Acting Minister for Agriculture Harriet Shing said: “The immense love and care Victorians have for our pets is reflected in the numerous responses to our first Pet Census, highlighting the vital role pets play in the lives of Victorians.

“The Census data will empower us to better cater to a diverse range of pet owners in our community, ensuring quality support and services for every pet, regardless of species.”