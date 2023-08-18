Victoria's Contactless Transport Payments Will Be Backed By CBA

The state's Department of Transport and Planning has appointed the Commonwealth Bank as a merchant acquirer for the roll-out of its next-generation ticketing system, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

"With the Victorian government's announcement of planned improvements to the myki system, Victorians, international and interstate visitors alike, will enjoy the simple, frictionless experience that contactless payments provide public transport users," Commonwealth Bank executive Andrew Hinchliff said.

"We are excited to work with the Department of Transport and Planning to bring contactless payments to the state."

The public transport ticketing improvements would be progressively rolled out, and myki card users would still be able to use their cards and top them up, the bank said.

V/Line was also set to be included in the contactless ticketing scheme.

"Importantly, as improvements are progressively added, the system will help make travel across Victoria more seamless," CBA said.

"Regional V/line commuters, concession holders, as well as international and interstate visitors will be able to choose contactless credit and debit card payment options, in line with their experience using transport networks in other global cities."

The bank's technology underpins all contactless payments on public transport in Australia and New Zealand.

New Jersey-based company Conduent was in May handed a 15-year deal to overhaul and operate the outdated myki system, beating myki's Japanese operator NTT Data and another US outfit Cubic.

Cubic later wrote to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to complain about possible errors in the government tender process, claiming Conduent overstated its experience as none of its more than 400 previous ticketing systems accepted bank card or phone payments.

Conduent is set to officially take over from NTT Data on December 1.

The upgraded technology is slated to be trialled next year before being installed more broadly in 2025.

The myki system began to be rolled out in 2007 but was beset with million-dollar cost blowouts and system issues.

It did not become fully operational until 2012, when it replaced the Metcard system.

NTT Data took over from myki's initial contracted developer Kamco in 2010 and was awarded a $700 million, seven-year contract extension in 2017.

Visitors to Melbourne must buy a myki card - $6 for adults or $3 for concession, children and seniors - and add funds to it, unlike Sydney's Opal cards which have no attached purchase fee.

Android phone users have been able to tap on to the system since 2019 but iPhones and bank cards still cannot be used despite the state government setting aside $1m in 2019 to find a solution.

Train commuters in major cities such as Sydney, London and Singapore can use their credit and debit cards to tap on and off.

CBA was appointed to the Victorian government's banking panel in 2021.

With AAP.