Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton Resigns From Department Of Health

After leading Victoria's health response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has officially resigned.

After four years as Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton has announced he is stepping down from the role and joining the CSIRO as Director of Health and Biosecurity.

Sutton joined the Department of Health in 2011 and was a key figure in developing Victoria's health response team and led the state health response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Daniel Andres took to Twitter Friday to thank Sutton for his services to the state.

"For more than a decade, Professor Sutton has served our state and guided us through some of the most difficult times," Andrews wrote.

"As CHO, Brett helped keep us informed, and above all, safe.

"Thank you for your service, and all the very best for your next role."

