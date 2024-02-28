The Project

Victorians Under Bushfire Threat Told To Flee Immediately Before Catostrophic Conditions Descend

Victorians under threat from bushfires have hours to leave before catastrophic conditions descend on the state's west.

The Bayindeen bushfire raging northwest of Ballarat has burnt through more than 21,300 hectares, with forecast temperatures in the high 30Cs and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour expected to fan the flames.

The danger is set to increase from midday on Wednesday and authorities say the fire could rip through the communities of Beaufort, Elmhurst, Amphitheatre, Lexton, Learmonth and Clunes.

Country Fire Authority chief Jason Heffernan has issued a last-ditch plea for residents to evacuate the fire zone, saying no houses are designed to survive catastrophic conditions.

"Unless your property is immaculately prepared and you have firefighting resources available, and that you are fit and mentally capable to sustain a long duration firefight in protecting your own home, my strong advice to the community is leave early," Heffernan told ABC TV on Wednesday morning.

The areas with an extreme fire danger rating on Wednesday are Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, Central and South West regions.

Mildura is set to reach 44C and other areas are also expected to creep into the 40s before a cool change in central parts of Victoria in the evening.

Residents fleeing danger zones have been urged to go to built-up areas such as Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough.

