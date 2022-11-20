The Project

Victorian Woman Finds $580,000 Winning Lottery Ticket While Cleaning Her Car

Not my mum.

A Victorian mother who had the shock of her life to learn that she’d been driving around for four months with a winning lottery ticket nestled amongst a bunch of receipts and other old lotto tickets.

One of them, and unclaimed winner from July, being worth a staggering $580,000. 

“I’ve been driving around with this lottery ticket worth $580,000 in my car for more than four months!” the woman said. It’s making me think I should probably go through the console in my car and make sure there’s no McDonald’s Monopoly prizes I’ve not claimed. 

The woman took her ticket to her local news agency where she’s a regular, and said it was lovely moment when they checked the ticket and confirmed the winnings for her. She then called her family who she had to convince she’d not just been scammed. 

“As soon as I told my sister and mum about the news, my sister said, ‘Are you getting scammed? Where are you?’ We got up in the early hours of the morning the next day and drove straight to The Lott head office in Docklands to claim the prize.”

The woman said she plans on buying a house and taking a well earned holiday with the winnings. Imagine that. Driving around with a winning lotto ticket to the tune of over half a million dollars just sat in the centre console of your car. That could be any one of us and I’m certainly going to start cleaning my car out more regularly. At very least I’ll start buying lotto tickets. 

