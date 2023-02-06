Victorian Town Poowong Changes Its Name To Pooright For Gut Health Month

Having 'Poo' in the name, you can imagine the kind of jokes and tomfoolery the town is subjected to by every single person that passes it on the highway.

But there are also upsides, like being the launch spot for the film 'Kenny' years ago and now becoming part of a very important health initiative.

The town's sign was changed to Pooright in order to promote Gut Health Month, which, in case you're not a gut health aficionado, is happening right now.

The Mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council, Nathan Hersey, spoke to the ABC about the change. He says it came about as the organization, Dietician Connect chose numerous families in Poowong to participate in a Gut Health Challenge.

The initiative aims to educate people on how simple changes in diet can help improve gut health.

Mr Hersey said that the town of Poowong, which has had that name for over 100 years, hasn't officially changed its name with name places Victoria. However, they will be promoting it as Pooright all month.

The change to the sign was just for a few minutes, which makes me question their commitment to gut health.

Poowong is an Aboriginal word meaning carrion.