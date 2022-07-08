The Project

Victorian School Students To Receive Free RATs Again As Cases Surge

More free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be available at schools and early childhood centres across Victoria during terms three and four.

Each student and staff member will be allocated three packs of five RATs per term, equating to a total of up to 46 million tests, as part of the government's $190 million plan to keep classrooms COVID-19 safe.

Students and staff in specialist settings, including medically vulnerable children, will be given six packets containing five RATs per term.

More than 80 million tests were provided to schools and early childhood services throughout terms one and two.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said it would help limit the spread of COVID-19 and ease the cost of living pressure for families.

"We have kept our promise to ensure school doors have remained open from the beginning of term 1, and free RATs will stay to keep students and staff safe and learning face-to-face continues," Ms Hutchins said.

"We thank teachers, parents and students for their hard work in keeping each other safe during this time."

More than 105,000 air purifiers have been distributed to 1,587 government schools and almost 25,000 to 620 non-government schools since term four last year.

