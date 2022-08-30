The Project

Victorian Pub Divides Aussies As It Will No Longer Include Veggies In Meals Due To Soaring Costs

An Irish pub in the Victorian town of Ballarat has divided Aussies after sharing the decision to stop including salad and vegetables with main meals.

Shared by a ‘Redditor’ a customer shared a photo of the sign at Irish Murphy’s in Ballarat, explaining the usually-included vegetables and salads will no longer be presented with the main course. They will come at an additional expense if ordered.

The sign explains that the pub, which is located in the state’s Central Highlands, has implemented the menu update in a bid to lower prices and reduce food waste.

“To keep our prices and wastage down, salad and vegetables are no longer presented with your meal,” the sign reads.

“They are still available to purchase as a side. Appreciate your understanding.”

The sign has divided users on Reddit, with the post attracting over 300 comments, with one person stating;

“So what, they just plate up a steak or a schnitzel with nothing else on the plate if you don‘t order sides?” they questioned.

Whilst some understand the pub’s decision, given the rising cost of food “(The cost of) fresh produce is still pretty high, especially in rural areas where economy of scale isn’t a factor,” one supporter of the pub’s menu change said.

Others were not so convinced.

One Redditor against the idea suggested the restaurant should have taken a different approach.

“There are other methods of countering that though – such as asking if they would like an included salad when ordering. This feels like a method to increase profit, not reduce food waste.”

