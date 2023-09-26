Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignations After 9 Years

Without his trademark North Face, but still fronting the media one last time as Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has called it quits.

Andrews will resign as Premier and member for Mulgrave, effective 5 pm on 27 September.

"It has been the honour and privilege of my life," he said.

It comes after nine years in the top job after he led Labor to three emphatic election wins but also a slew of controversies.

"It's not an easy job being the premier of our state - that's not a complaint, that's just a fact."

"And it's not an easy job. If it is easy, it would be nowhere near as important as it is.

"It requires 100 per cent from you and your family. That is, of course, time-limited, and now is the time to step away."

Andrews hit national prominence as he guided Victorians through the COVID pandemic and was the architect of Melbourne's extensive lockdown strategy.

As for who will step up to replace him, the Premier remained tight-lipped.