The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignations After 9 Years

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignations After 9 Years

Daniel Andrews has stepped down as Premier of Victoria after nine years in the state's top job.

Without his trademark North Face, but still fronting the media one last time as Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has called it quits.

Andrews will resign as Premier and member for Mulgrave, effective 5 pm on 27 September.

"It has been the honour and privilege of my life," he said.

It comes after nine years in the top job after he led Labor to three emphatic election wins but also a slew of controversies.

"It's not an easy job being the premier of our state - that's not a complaint, that's just a fact."

"And it's not an easy job. If it is easy, it would be nowhere near as important as it is.

"It requires 100 per cent from you and your family. That is, of course, time-limited, and now is the time to step away."

Andrews hit national prominence as he guided Victorians through the COVID pandemic and was the architect of Melbourne's extensive lockdown strategy.

As for who will step up to replace him, the Premier remained tight-lipped.

Wedding Guests Outraged After Couple Charges $3,800 To Attend
NEXT STORY

Wedding Guests Outraged After Couple Charges $3,800 To Attend

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wedding Guests Outraged After Couple Charges $3,800 To Attend

Wedding Guests Outraged After Couple Charges $3,800 To Attend

That's a lot of money but at least the drinks are free. Right? Wrong. The cheeky, exorbitant price doesn't even include a drink.
Over 200 Dogs Attend PAW Patrol Screening And Set World Record

Over 200 Dogs Attend PAW Patrol Screening And Set World Record

Over 200 dogs and their owners gathered in a Los Angeles park to catch a sneak preview of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “Most dogs attending a film screening.”
Woman Shocks Internet After Dipping Bagel In The Ocean For Extra Flavour

Woman Shocks Internet After Dipping Bagel In The Ocean For Extra Flavour

Tiktoker Ariel Mendy, who surprisingly is not American, shared the clip of her on a boat with friends preparing her lunch when she decided to dip it overboard and add some sea saltiness to it.
Reboot Of The Office US Said To Be In The Works

Reboot Of The Office US Said To Be In The Works

A reboot of the most popular sitcom of all time, The Office US, is reportedly going to be announced once the writers and actors strikes have ended.
Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce's Suite In Popcorn Machine Disguise

Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce's Suite In Popcorn Machine Disguise

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star left Travis Kelce's suite in a popcorn machine to avoid being noticed by fans.