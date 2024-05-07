The Project

Victorian Parents Of School-Aged Children To Bank $400 In New Budget

Victorian parents of school-aged children will get a $400 bonus as part of the state's budget aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures on families.

More than 700,000 students will benefit from a school saving bonus, a major feature of the first budget under Premier Jacinta Allan.

The scheme will cost $287 million and involve one-off payments for children at government schools and eligible concession card holders at other schools.

Parents will be able to use the cashless program for education supplies from term four in anticipation of next year.

It can also be used for uniforms, school camps, excursions and sporting events.

Ms Allan said the bonus was part of a family-focused budget.

"We're delivering a budget that's helping Victorian families – and the school saving bonus sits at the heart of our plan to ease cost-of-living pressures for families right across the state," Ms Allan said.

"We won't let any child miss out on the things that make Victorian education great, so we're giving families the flexibility to use the School Saving Bonus on the things they need."

With AAP.

