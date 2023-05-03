Victorian Op Shops Facing Fresh Tax For Disposing Of Waste Dumped On Their Doorstep

Victorian charities are facing a hefty new expense.

From July 1, they'll be taxed for disposing of waste illegally dumped on their op-shop doorsteps.

It's due to state government plans to wind back waste levy protections.

If the tax goes ahead as planned, it'll cost charities up to $1.5 million a year.

CEO of Charitable Recycling Australia, Omer Soker, told The Project it’s ‘un-Australian’ to be taxed for something the charities don’t own or don’t want and has been dumped on these charities.

“It’s a waste levy. We’ve always paid for the cost of disposing of it, but this is just an extra tax on top of that,” he said.

Sokar said the Victorian government should go after the dumpers, not the charities.

“We divert 240,000 tonnes of material away from landfill and we raise, in Victoria, $232 million for social good, this is money the government would otherwise need to pay for food, shelter, mental health,” he said.

“Charities do a lot of what the governments really should do in a country as rich as Australia.

“It’s absurd.”