The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victorian Liberal MPs Voted To Expel MP Moira Deeming

Victorian Liberal MPs Voted To Expel MP Moira Deeming

Victorian Liberals have voted to expel Moira Deeming after she threatened to sue party leader, John Pesutto.

A day after threatening to take defamation action against party leader John Pesutto, Victorian Liberal MPs have voted to expel MP Moira Deeming from the party room.

MPs voted 19-11 in favour of her expulsion.

"I don't think that sat well with people in the room," Pesutto said in a meeting after the vote.

"I think people understood that to be a party, you cannot really have such litigation between members for the same party room."

Deeming, the member for Victoria's Western Metropolitan Region, will now serve the remaining three and a half years of her parliamentary term in the upper house as an independent MP.

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year
NEXT STORY

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

The rumour mill might be in overdrive, but we are hoping it's 'lights out and away we go'' for Daniel Ricciardo once again.
Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

It’s genius, it really is.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Hits Back At Federal Budget

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Hits Back At Federal Budget

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has criticised the federal budget for cutting free psychology sessions from 20 to 10.
You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

The Michelin-star meals with extraordinary views come at an eye-watering price.
Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

A vegan passenger has slammed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines after claiming she was served fruit and nuts as a hot meal alternative.