Victorian Liberal MPs Voted To Expel MP Moira Deeming

A day after threatening to take defamation action against party leader John Pesutto, Victorian Liberal MPs have voted to expel MP Moira Deeming from the party room.

MPs voted 19-11 in favour of her expulsion.

"I don't think that sat well with people in the room," Pesutto said in a meeting after the vote.

"I think people understood that to be a party, you cannot really have such litigation between members for the same party room."

Deeming, the member for Victoria's Western Metropolitan Region, will now serve the remaining three and a half years of her parliamentary term in the upper house as an independent MP.