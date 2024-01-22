Victorian Labor Government Launch Inquiry Into Women’s Pain

Undertaken by the Allan Labor Government, the Listening to Women’s Voices report revealed that nearly half of all women are impacted by issues related to their periods, pregnancy, birth and postnatal care, and conditions such as endometriosis.

Nearly 60 per cent of participants reported having positive interactions during a healthcare visit, while one in three reported they had left a doctor’s appointment feeling dismissed and unheard.

Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas announced that the state will launch an Inquiry into Women’s Pain, the next stage of their nation-leading $153 million women’s health transformation.

In a statement, Premier Allan said: “This won’t be a mic drop moment for the majority of Victoria’s population because every woman has either experienced it for herself or knows someone who has. But now we have the evidence to prove it.”

“It’s time we stopped treating women’s health like some kind of niche issue. We deserve to have our pain believed and relieved.”

“It’s why we are transforming our health system – delivering new women’s health clinics, recruiting more women’s health specialists and establishing more dedicated sexual and reproductive health hubs across the state,” Minister Thomas added.