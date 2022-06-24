Victorian Government To Lose Four Senior Ministers Following Resignations

James Merlino, Martin Foley, Lisa Neville, and Martin Pakula have all informed Premier Daniel Andrews that they are immediately stepping down from politics.

The four outgoing members now join a long list of ministers who have left the Andrews government.

A cabinet reshuffle is now expected in the coming days, with 14 vacant ministerial roles needing to be filled.

Outgoing Deputy Premier James Merlino has thanked Daniel Andrews and paid tribute to his leadership.

"Dan is a leader characterised by courage and determination, intellect and kindness," he said.

"A Premier who not only has the biggest and boldest ideas to improve the lives of Victorians but the energy, capacity, and grit to actually get it done. A rare combination."

Mr Merlino added that fresh faces are what is needed for the Andrews government to win the next state election.

"Renewal is critical for any government. Fresh ideas and new energy," Mr Merlino said.

"As hard as this is, I believe in my heart that renewal, new cabinet ministers around the table, is the best thing for the government and our state."

Mr Andrews thanks Mr Merlino in return, saying he would be forever grateful for his long-standing deputy's service.

"James is a natural leader. Someone of conviction and compassion. His achievements should be a source of pride, but his character defines him," he said.

"A person of great integrity and ability, a person of principle and a politician who gets things done."

In a statement, Mr Merlino said that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family.

"Politics undoubtedly puts a greater burden on your partner than should ever be the case," he said.

"My kids are so excited that their dad is retiring from politics. That's all I need to know that this is the right decision for my family and for me."

Health Minister Martin Foley stepping down is another big blow for the Andrews government.

Mr Foley, whose work and role as health minister were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, said he was also excited to spend more time with his family.

"I am looking forward to contributing to a better, fairer, sustainable Victoria in a different capacity," he said.

"One that allows me more time to focus on my family and wellbeing and different interests."

Opposition leader Matthew Guy has rejected the idea of this being a positive change, criticising the mass resignation.

"Renewal is not ministers jumping ship before an election, renewal is a change of government and a new Premier," he said.

"Daniel Andrews has lost more than half of his cabinet since his last election; that is unprecedented," he said.

"If he can't even keep his own team together, why should the rest of the state have faith that the team he's putting in place will be there longer as well?"