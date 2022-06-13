Victorian Government Donates $250,000 To FightMND Ahead Of The Big Freeze At The MCG

Former AFL player and coach Neale Daniher started the foundation in 2014 after he was diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which progressively reduces muscle function and speech.

Over the past eight years, FightMND has raised more than $55 million for research into the condition through its annual Queen's Birthday Big Freeze event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Victorian government stumped up its cash donation to help FightMND reach its target of $2 million by halftime of Monday's AFL match between Melbourne and Collingwood.

The donation adds to $6 million previously donated by the government to the Big Freeze and FightMND.

"It's hard to think of a more inspiring person than Neale Daniher," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement on Monday.

"The work he has done for others when faced with a devastating diagnosis is truly remarkable.

"We're proud to support Neale's fight. Every day it brings us closer to finding a cure to this terrible disease."

Daniher welcomed the funding, saying the money would go towards urgent MND research to find better treatments and a cure.