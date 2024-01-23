The Project

Victorian Beach Named Best Aussie Beach In Global List

Travel experts from Lonely Planet named a Victorian beach as the best in Australia, and as a Sydneysider, I am offended.

Lonely Planet researchers have been compiling the list of best beaches for a new book called, you guessed it, Best Beaches.

The researchers compiled a list of 100 of the best beaches around the globe and naturally, a few Australian beaches were named.

Victoria’s Bells Beach was named the best Aussie surfing beach in the world, which is about 90 minutes from Melbourne. The experts loved the “red-clay cliffs framing this natural amphitheatre” and suggested the best time of year for swimming and surfing is from November to March.

But Bells Beach is also popular for surfers brave enough to battle the cooler months, with swell kicking off from April to October.

And what’s more of a travesty, is that no Sydney beaches were named in this list. However, Byron Bay’s uber-popular beach The Pass also secured a spot, so that’s a win for NSW.

Western Australia’s beautiful Cable Beach in Broome also made the list, with its “blonde sand sandwiched between the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.”

Tasmania’s Wineglass Bay also made the list, with its “pink granite mountains, azure bays and rugged coastal forest, the Freycinet Peninsula” making the beach a “slice of heaven.”

Sending condolences to Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory for missing out on the list.

Other beautiful beaches listed were White Sandy Beach in The Maldives, Pink Beach in Indonesia, Zlatni Rat Beach in Croatia, Ipanema Beach in Brazil, Awaroa Beach in New Zealand and Le Morne Beach in Mauritius.

Even Antarctica got a mention with St Andrews Bay snagging a spot.

