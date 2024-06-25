The Project

Victoria Will Start Trialling Pill Testing At Music Festivals

An 18-month pill testing trial will start in Victoria in time for the summer music festival season.

Premier Jacinta Allan has announced a mobile service to begin this summer at up to 10 festivals and events over the 18 month trial, with a fixed site to open in mid-2025.

Legislation will be amended to allow the trial, but possession and supply of illicit drugs won't be decriminalised, with police powers for drug-checking outside the service to remain unchanged.

"We can put our heads in the sand like politicians have done before or we can change behaviour," Allan said on Tuesday.

There will be no legalisation of illicit drugs under the plan.

The change comes after the Victorian Greens, the Animal Justice Party and Legalise Cannabis Victoria tabled a joint Pill Testing for Drug Harm Reduction Bill in parliament earlier this year.

In a joint statement, the parties said "evidence-based" solutions included in their bill must be reflected in the government trial.

These include having a mobile pill testing service for major music festivals and a fixed-site service.

With AAP.

