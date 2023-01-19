The Project

Victoria Will Decriminalise Public Drunkeness, But Police Will Be Given No New Powers

Public drunkenness will be decriminalised in Victoria in November following a commitment from the Andrews government at the start of a 2019 coronial inquest into Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day's death.

Ms Day was arrested for being drunk in a public place in December 2017 and later died after she hit her head on a wall in a concrete cell at Castlemaine Police Station.

Her death was preventable, a coroner found.

"Our mother would still be here with us today if Victoria Police had treated her condition seriously and cared for her with a public health response, but they chose to criminalise her at her most vulnerable time," Ms Day's family said in a statement.

"No person should ever be locked up just for being drunk in public, and there should be no role for police or police cells in a public health response."

Aboriginal organisations and legal experts are backing a government decision against giving police replacement powers when public drunkenness is decriminalised, drawing the ire of the police union.

First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria co-chair Marcus Stewart described public drunkenness laws as discriminatory and said the "sensible" reforms would likely save lives.

Victoria Legal Aid also welcomed the news as a means to reduce deaths in custody, and the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service said it was a testament to the Day family's tireless advocacy.

The Police Association has supported the government's intent to reform, but derided its approach as "negligent and reckless" saying it would leave officers unable to support the community in many circumstances.

"What is dangerous, however, is to do so without maintaining the safety net that would provide police with a means to manage people in the community that do not consent to a health response or where a health response is simply not available," secretary Wayne Gatt said.

A statewide public health response will be rolled out, and the government says Victoria Police will retain all of its powers to respond to safety concerns.

AAP with The Project.

