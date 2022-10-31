Victoria To Sponsor Netball Australia After Hancock Prospecting Dropped Support

Under the deal, the Diamonds will adopt Victorian branding for home and away games, with players and coaches also fronting tourism campaigns. The deal will run until 2027.

The 2023 Super Netball Grand Final will also be played in Victoria and the Diamonds will play test matches and hold training camps in Victoria between 2023 and 2026.

Premier Daniel Andrews said "We are the sporting and major events capital of our nation … to be able to have the world's very best netball team wearing our logo, projecting all that we offer to the world and the rest of the country, is absolutely fantastic.’