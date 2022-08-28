The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in full to boost staffing across Victoria's health system.

The Victorian government on Sunday announced it would spent $270 million to recruit and train thousands of nurses and midwives as part of a new initiative.

Under the five-year program, all new domestic students enrolling in a professional-entry nursing and midwifery course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs.

Students will receive $9000 over their three years of study and the remaining $7500 would be paid off if they work in the Victorian public health services for two years.

"We will pay their entire HECS debt," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation office in Melbourne.

A scholarship of roughly $10,000 will also be provided to thousands of postgraduate nurses to complete studies in specialist areas, including intensive care, emergency, paediatrics and cancer care.

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe
NEXT STORY

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh now knows what Aussie comedy fans have for a long time; Sam Campbell is so damn funny!
The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

You won’t see it on a menu, but walk into any coffee shop worth its beans and order yourself a magic, at the same time as giving the barista a wink and the finger gun, and you’ll receive the most caffeinated beverage.
Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

Emma Stark has become the youngest-ever field umpire to officiate at the highest level of the AFL.
Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete in the competition without any make-up.
Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for £650,000 ($A1.1 million) at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.