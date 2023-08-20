The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

Victoria’s fine for breaking its contract with the Commonwealth Games has finally been revealed as a whopping $380 million.

However, Victorian businesses are claiming that’s not true and it will take up to three years for employers to recoup their losses.

Small business advocate Amanda Rose told The Project that an event as large as the Commonwealth Games can cost a small business between $10,000 to $500,000 in order to be considered for the opportunity to tender. 

Rose also said the long-term consequences are set to impact not just Victorians, but businesses nationwide. 

“The overall number is actually 2.6 billion dollars in tenders,” she said. 

The payout follows weeks of secret talks, and doesn’t detail any money that may already have been spent, such as preparation costs, wages, planning and preliminary site works.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews did not specify how much had been spent on the games so far, saying there is further work required to “assess how much work that’s been done to this point can be repurposed”.

It comes as a newly released costing document reveals how the event, which was to be held across four regional cities for a cost of $2.6 billion, exploded to close to $7 billion. 

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas listed the war on Ukraine, inflation and interest rate rises as a number of reasons for the cost blow out. 

A separate document also flagged that the initial costs were “baselined” on the Gold Coast’s 2018 event, which was only held in one city.

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol
NEXT STORY

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has struggled to recall the price of petrol, as fuel prices across the country exceed $2 a litre.
    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    A woman has revealed that her boyfriend has banned her from farting in the house after living together for four months, claiming that it is not ‘ladylike.’
    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    There’s no-one in the world right now with more hardcore fans than Taylor Swift, and that was on full display in New Jersey on Friday night.
    Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

    Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

    Prince William has released a video issuing an apology for his decision to not attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.
    Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears has spoken out about her divorce from husband, Sam Asghari, saying she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” but that she will remain strong and do her best.