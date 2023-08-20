Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

However, Victorian businesses are claiming that’s not true and it will take up to three years for employers to recoup their losses.

Small business advocate Amanda Rose told The Project that an event as large as the Commonwealth Games can cost a small business between $10,000 to $500,000 in order to be considered for the opportunity to tender.

Rose also said the long-term consequences are set to impact not just Victorians, but businesses nationwide.

“The overall number is actually 2.6 billion dollars in tenders,” she said.

The payout follows weeks of secret talks, and doesn’t detail any money that may already have been spent, such as preparation costs, wages, planning and preliminary site works.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews did not specify how much had been spent on the games so far, saying there is further work required to “assess how much work that’s been done to this point can be repurposed”.

It comes as a newly released costing document reveals how the event, which was to be held across four regional cities for a cost of $2.6 billion, exploded to close to $7 billion.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas listed the war on Ukraine, inflation and interest rate rises as a number of reasons for the cost blow out.

A separate document also flagged that the initial costs were “baselined” on the Gold Coast’s 2018 event, which was only held in one city.