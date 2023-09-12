The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria To Make Studying To Become A High School Teacher Free To Try And Fix Staffing Shortages

Victoria To Make Studying To Become A High School Teacher Free To Try And Fix Staffing Shortages

Studying to become a high school teacher in Victoria will be free as the government tries to stem workforce shortages.

Up to $93.2 million will go towards scholarships to support teaching students throughout 2024 and 2025, with the final payments made if they work in state-run schools for two years after they graduate.

The program is similar to one running for nursing students that started this year.

It is for permanent residents and Australian citizens who live and are studying in Victoria and for secondary school qualified teachers, where shortages are most acute, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"This is a practical way in which we can make a teaching degree and teaching in state schools an even more attractive job - but more than a job, a career a calling, a mission in your life," he told reporters on Tuesday.

The government expects about 4000 graduates each year will take up the program.

The total scholarship for students will match the fees charged by the Australian government for commonwealth supported places, $18,000 for a four-year undergraduate program or $9000 for two years of postgraduate study.

The announcement was part of a wider $229.8 million package to grow school workforces.

Other parts of the package is $27 million to continue an incentives program of up to $50,000 to teachers from Victoria, interstate and overseas to take up rural, remote and otherwise hard-to-staff positions in government schools.

There is also $95.7 million to expand a teacher retention program that helps developing graduate teachers in government schools with extra preparation time, mentoring and other professional support.

The funding announced on Tuesday was not part of May's state budget.

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'
NEXT STORY

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tommy Purcell, a British tourist visiting Memphis, Tennessee has been slammed for jumping into Elvis Presley's old pool.
British Pubs Cause Outrage After Implementing ‘Dynamic Pricing’ Scheme

British Pubs Cause Outrage After Implementing ‘Dynamic Pricing’ Scheme

The biggest pub chain in the UK has announced that it will be introducing a ‘dynamic pricing’ scheme, meaning that it will be increasing beer prices during busy trading periods.
Amy Schumer Slammed For “Cyber-Bullying” Nicole Kidman At The US Open

Amy Schumer Slammed For “Cyber-Bullying” Nicole Kidman At The US Open

Amy Schumer deleted an Instagram post after she was accused of cyberbullying Nicole Kidman during the US Open.
One Melbourne City Council Is Looking To Ban Dogs From All Pubs

One Melbourne City Council Is Looking To Ban Dogs From All Pubs

The City of Yarra is looking to place a ban on dog-friendly pubs allowing pooches inside their premises, sparking one local man to create a petition to prevent the motion from passing.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Heads To Russia On Train Travelling 59KM/H

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Heads To Russia On Train Travelling 59KM/H

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left Pyongyang for Russia on his private train, state media KCNA reports, confirming that he was on his way for rare a summit with President Vladimir Putin.