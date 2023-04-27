Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

Nationally, on average, more than 800 children are held in juvenile detention every night, with 44 of them aged 10-13, and advocates are concerned for their welfare.

Victoria has announced it will join the Northern Territory and the ACT in raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12, then to 14 by 2027.

However, in the rest of Australia, children as young as 10 can be arrested, charged, and even jailed.

After Victoria’s announcement this week, advocates want other states to follow suit.

“Being in detention affects a young person’s mental state, their opportunities in life, and it’s something that you see often leads to further incarceration as they’re an adult,” Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service’s CEO, Nerita Waight, said.

Local law enforcement figures, however, believe young offenders will game any changes to the system.

“I don’t subscribe to the view that 10, 11-year-olds don’t understand what they’re doing is wrong. Of course, they know right from wrong,” Former Victorian Police Commissioner, Kel Glare, explained.