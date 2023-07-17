The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria Pulls Out Of Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Cost Blowouts

Victoria Pulls Out Of Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Cost Blowouts

Victoria has cancelled hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to costing issues.

The rights to host the 2026 event were awarded to regional Victoria last year after Birmingham replaced South Africa's Durban as host of the 2022 games.

But on Tuesday Premier Daniel Andrews announced his government would no longer support the games because it was clear the cost would exceed $6 billion.

The Victorian government set aside $2.6 billion for the event, with Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland slated to host their own athlete's village and sport programs.

Treasurer Tim Pallas had been seeking a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution from the federal government.

Mr Andrews had repeatedly said the government wasn't interested in a re-run of the 2006 games in Melbourne.

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided
NEXT STORY

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

Advertisement

Related Articles

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

We’ve all been in a bit of a pickle, sitting down at an Italian restaurant, trying to decide whether to get pizza or pasta. Well now, thanks to Dominos, you no longer have to choose.
Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

A house with kids can be quite a noisy one, so how do parents find peace with all that yelling and Bluey on repeat?
Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Although there is no medical literature supporting this phenomenon, period syncing seems to be real in the case of The Matildas.
Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Have you ever wondered why you never see baby pigeons? Well, one expert has revealed why!
World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

In a world-first Bachelor spin-off show, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner’s quest to find “a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”